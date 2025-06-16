India News | Delhi Cong Chief Visits Displaced Families of Demolished Slums, Slams BJP Govt

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Monday visited the displaced families of the Bhoomiheen JJ Clusters in Govindpuri and hit out at the BJP dispensation, saying they want to banish the poor and not poverty.

The bulldozers razed the houses of nearly 350 families last week, the party said in a statement.

The BJP government in Delhi took cover by saying the demolitions were carried out to comply with court orders, though Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been claiming that no JJ cluster will be demolished without giving alternate accommodation to the displaced families, the statement added.

Yadav charged that BJP does not want to end poverty but wants to banish the poor from Delhi.

After meeting the residents of the camp, Yadav said the Gupta government was treating the poor in a "step-motherly" manner. He assured the evicted residents of the JJ clusters that the Congress will fight for their cause and ensure that justice is done to them even if the party has to lock horns with the Gupta government to achieve this.

