New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Delhi Congress held a meeting Monday on manifesto preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, with its city unit chief saying the party does not make promises it cannot fulfil.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav told a press conference here, the party held interactions with people over what should be included in the manifesto.

Also Read | SpaDeX Mission Update: ISRO To Launch PSLV-C60 on December 30 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"Our belief is that only those promises should be made that can be fulfilled. The Congress does not believe in mere talking," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, former AAP MLAs Asif Ahmad Khan and Devinder Sehrawat joined the Congress on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: LG VK Saxena, Arvind Kejriwal Spar Over State of Civic Amenities in the Capital.

Yadav said that ever since Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi, the Congress has maintained that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party are together in misleading the people of Delhi with false promises.

"Both the parties are making a flurry of empty promises and rhetoric with an eye on the Assembly elections, though Delhiites will not fall for their treachery this time around, as the track record of BJP and AAP over the past 10 years has been of corruption, cheating and unfulfilled promises," Yadav alleged.

He also said Congress workers will hold "padayatras" in all districts and blocks of the national capital to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament.

He demanded Shah's resignation and an immediate apology from him.

"Shah's continuation as the Union Home Minister is a direct affront to the ideals of justice, equality and dignity that Babasaheb Ambedkar stood for," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)