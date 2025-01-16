New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi Congress President and Congress candidate from Badli Assembly constituency Devendra Yadav on Thursday targeted the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Referring to the "leaked CAG report" on social media, Yadav stated that the report clearly shows that a scam of Rs 2000 crores has taken place, adding that all the evidence is going against him.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Due to the excise policy, Kejriwal was continuously in jail. These days he is out on bail. We have seen a leaked CAG report on social media which clearly shows that a scam of Rs 2000 crores has taken place. Who will be responsible? All the evidence is going against him, this is going to be a big problem for Kejriwal and his government..."

Earlier, BJP MP Sambit Patra claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party wants to bring back the same excise policy due to which there was a scam worth crores of rupees, cartelisation and black marketing.

Speaking to ANI, Patra demanded a clarification from AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"In an interview, Delhi CM Atishi said that if they (AAP) come to power in Delhi, then the new Excise Policy will be implemented again. The excise policy due to which there was a scam worth crores of rupee, cartelisation and black marketing, AAP wants to bring back the same policy. The policy was not even passed by the cabinet and the approval of the LG sahab was also not taken. Because of the same liquor policy, today AAP is standing exposed in front of the public. Arvind Kejriwal should give a clarification on this," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for their alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the liquor scam case.

The sanction order against these Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders was received earlier this month in a fresh development to the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

The move comes as the two leaders are out on bail in the case as the Supreme Court in September last year ordered Arvind Kejriwal to be released on regular bail as well as Manish Sisodia a month ago in August in cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The development is significant as a special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed the framing of charges against Arvind Kejriwal after he challenged the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet in the absence of specific sanctions for prosecution under PMLA.

Reacting to this, Kejriwal said that this is how they (BJP) are contesting the Delhi Assembly Polls.

On being asked by the reporters outside the party office, Kejriwal said, "Woh uss tarah see chunav lad rahe hain, hum is tarah see chunav lad rahe hain." (ANI)

