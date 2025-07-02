New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): During an encounter with the Delhi police, wanted and convicted robber, Lalit, got injured during the early hours of July 2, as per the statement by the Delhi Police.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the South East District and the Sunlight Colony police station executed a joint operation where the accused was injured during an encounter with the police officials near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand.

The accused is involved in two dozen crimes and has been declared "fugitive" by the court in many other cases. Lalit is also a 14-year-old convict in a case filed in the Saket police station. The police officials recovered a sophisticated semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges from his possession.

"During a joint operation by South-East District STF and Sunlight Colony PS, an encounter ensued near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand with a wanted, convicted robber, Lalit. Lalit, involved in about two dozen crimes and declared a fugitive by the courts in many cases, got injured in the firing during the encounter. ACP Lajpat Nagar narrowly escaped in the encounter due to his bulletproof jacket. Lalit is also a 14-year convict in a case of the Saket PS. A sophisticated semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered from the criminal", Delhi police said in a statement.

On June 29, two persons accused of robbery were injured in an encounter with Delhi Police inside Aastha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji Temple in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the encounter took place at 5 am in the Aastha Kunj Park, where the two accused were shot in the leg.

Police received information about the whereabouts of the accused, after which they surrounded them. The accused fired at Special Staff Inspector RS Dagar and a Head Constable, after which police fired in retaliation and caught the accused. (ANI)

