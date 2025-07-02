Kochi, July 02: Kerala has achieved a rare feat in the field of cattle breeding with the birth of two sets of twin female calves—marking a significant milestone under the Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme (ABIP). This is the first time such an event has occurred since the state adopted sex-sorted semen technology, a move aimed at enhancing cattle quality and maximizing farmers’ profits. The scheme is part of the Union Government’s broader Rashtriya Gokul Mission and is implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

The twin female calves were born to two farmers—Sibichan Joseph in Idukki and Tomy Thomas in Kottayam—through insemination using sex-sorted semen from a superior Holstein Friesian bull named Airawat. While multiple single female calf births have already been reported under the scheme, the occurrence of twin female births is exceptionally rare and is being hailed as a major boost to the dairy industry. “This marks a significant step forward for Kerala’s dairy sector,” said Dr R Rajeev, Managing Director of the Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB). Calcium-Fortified Foods! From Dairy Products to Tofu, Know Calcium-Rich Sources of Food.

What Is Sex-Sorted Semen Technology?

Sex-sorted semen technology involves separating X chromosome-carrying sperm (which lead to female calves) from Y chromosome-carrying sperm. This process dramatically increases the likelihood—up to 90%—of producing female offspring, which are more valuable in dairy farming. The technology is widely used internationally and was introduced in India through collaboration with US-based firm Sexing Technologies Inc., which supplies the semen but retains the proprietary process. Gujarat’s Dang Declared As Fully Natural Farming District, Boosting PM Narendra Modi’s Push To Transform Farms; Tribal Youth Plant 25000 Strawberry Saplings.

Despite this success, awareness among farmers remains limited. The ABIP scheme, now available across Kerala, offers two insemination attempts for INR 500 with a refund if unsuccessful. Experts believe broader awareness and indigenous development of the technology could further revolutionise India’s dairy industry.

