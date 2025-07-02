Mumbai, July 2: The share market will reopen on Wednesday, July 2, for the trading day after ending on a flat note on Tuesday. Amid this, traders and investors gear up for the trading session on June 2. Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI), Maruti Suzuki India (NSE: MARUTI), Lupin (NSE: LUPIN), JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY) and Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP) are among the shares that may remain in focus on July 2.

Indian equity indices ended on a flat note in the rangebound session on July 1. At close, the Sensex was up 90.83 points or 0.11% at 83,697.29, and the Nifty was up 24.75 points or 0.10% at 25,541.80. Scroll down to check the list of stocks to buy or sell on July 2. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 1, 2025: Reliance Infrastructure, Bank of India, and HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, July 2

Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI)

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 60,924 units in June 2025, registering a 6% decline compared to 64,803 units in June 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India (NSE: MARUTI)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a 1.15% year-on-year rise in its vehicle sales during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing on July 1. Gensol Engineering Share Price Today, July 1: Stocks of Gensol Engineering Limited Rise by 4.99% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Lupin on Tuesday announced the strategic carve-out of its consumer healthcare business, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare (LCH), into a wholly owned subsidiary.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWENERGY)

JSW Energy signed a battery energy storage purchase agreement with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for a 250 MW / 500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system.

Godrej Properties (NSE: GODREJPROP)

Godrej Properties announced that it had acquired a 43-acre land parcel in Haryana's Panipat for a planned development project that is expected to generate a revenue of over INR 1,250 crore.

In the US market on July 1, the S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in early trading and on track for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging down by 21 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 9:35 am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% lower.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).