New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a cosmetic shop owner for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers.

The police seized 49.9 Kg of firecrackers from the shop located in North East Delhi's West Vinod Nagar on Sunday.

Also Read | Nepal Bans TikTok Citing ‘indecent Materials’.

The accused was identified as Rajnish Gupta, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, said the officials.

A case under sections IPC 188 and 9(B) of the Explosive Act was registered at Police Station Madhu Vihar.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Gorakhnath Temple Lit Up With 11,000 Earthen Lamps in Memory of Fallen Bravehearts.

"Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached near Ram Mandir, West Vinod Nagar. On searching in a room, different brands of firecrackers were recovered, and one person who was identified as Rajnish Gupta Resident of West Vinod Nagar, Delhi was also apprehended from the spot," DCP East, Amrutha Guguloth, said.

On interrogation, Rajnish Gupta disclosed that he had procured these firecrackers from Gurugram, Haryana, the police said.

According to the DCP Keeping in view of the directions of the Supreme Court and NGT,

DCP said that teams were formed to arrest the persons who are involved in stocking or selling banned firecrackers in East Delhi.

Notably, the action comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's announcement of blanket ban on firecrackers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)