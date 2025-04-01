New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Dwarka District Court on Tuesday refused to grant regular bail to the parents whose son is accused of murdering his wife in London in 2024. After the alleged crime, the accused fled to India and is absconding. The deceased was 24 years old at the time of her alleged murder.

Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Gurmohina Kaur dismissed the regular bail plea of the parents of Pankaj Lamba.

The court also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of his sister, aunt, and uncle, a suspended Delhi Police officer. While opposing the bail plea of the sister, Delhi police submitted that a non bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued for her and she is absconding along with the aunt and uncle.

Delhi Police had arrested the parents on March 14. A case had been registered at Police Station Palam Village under sections related to cruelty for dowry, breach of trust on December 3, 2024. Later on section related to Dowry death was added by the Delhi Police.

It was stated that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against the husband, who is also absconding. Proceedings to declare him as a proclaimed offender has also been initiated.

Delhi police had filed a reply opposing the bail pleas.

In its reply, Delhi police stated that the main accused (husband) is still absconding, the mobile phone used for whatsapp call to other accused is yet to be recovered.

"The apprehension of tampering with evidence, threatening and influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out and also the facts that the accused may abscond if enlarged on bail," the police stated.

The Delhi High Court recently directed the Police to expedite the investigation and to arrest the husband of the deceased. (ANI)

