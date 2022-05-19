New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi's Special Court on Thursday has dismissed the interim Bail Application moved on medical grounds, on behalf of Avantha Group Promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 515 crore.

During the course of proceedings, Special Judge Rakesh Kumar requisitioned the Medical Status Report of Thapar from the Chief Medical Officer, Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

The Medical Officer-In-Charge of the Central Jail opined that Thapar continues to have persistent left-sided chest pain, palpitations, vertigo, blackouts, severe lumber pain, and his previous records show severe co-morbidities.

Counsel for Directorate of Enforcement, Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta strongly objected to the Bail Application, stating, that the jail authorities are well equipped to provide necessary treatment.

Thapar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co., and his team comprising of Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Mridul Yadav, Abhimanshu Dhyani, and Sahil Modi. The team had briefed N Hariharan, Senior Advocate to appear on behalf of Gautam Thapar.

The Delhi High Court and Trial court had earlier dismissed the bail petition of Businessman Gautam Thapar, Promoter of Avantha Group.

The trial court in October last year took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the ED, an ECIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/ misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

Earlier, ED told the Delhi Court that "Investigation revealed that proceeds of crime, were laundered through Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL), Jhabua Power Limited (JPL), Jhabua Power Investment Ltd (JPIL), Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL), Avantha Realty Ltd. (ARL) etc. which are being controlled and beneficially owned directly or indirectly by Gautam Thapar. (ANI)

