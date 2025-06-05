New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday extended by 10 days the NIA custody of a CRPF official arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, a court source said.

Special Judge Chander Jit Singh extended the custody of Moti Ram Jat after he was produced before the court on expiry of his 15-day custody.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which claimed that accused's further custodial interrogation was required to confront him with electronic data recovered during the investigation.

The NIA informed the judge that the accused had been sharing classified information related to national security with the Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIO) since 2023.

Jat, an assistant sub inspector with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits, the NIA said.

The anti-terror agency arrested Jat from Delhi.

The CRPF has said it dismissed him from the service.

Jat came under the scanner in the course of close monitoring of his social media activity by the CRPF, in coordination with the central agencies, during which he was found to have "acted in violation of established norms and protocols," according to a statement issued by the CRPF.

He was handed over to the NIA for further inquiry, it said.

"Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules (sic)," the statement read.

