New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the police custody of Deepak Pahal alias Boxer by eight days in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) case.

Boxer was produced before the court through video conferencing after 14 days of police remand by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in a case registered under MCOCA.

Special judge Shailendra Malik extended the police custody of Deepak Pahal alias Boxer by a further eight days. The court also directed the police to ensure his safety and security while taking him to hospital for medical examination.

The court also allowed the council to meet the accused during police custody on every alternate day.He is to be produced before the court on May 6.

ACP Lalit Mohan Negi (Investigation Officer) sought a further extension of custody by 10 days. He submitted that during interrogation some important and vital incriminating evidence has been revealed. For the purpose of investigation custody of the accused is required.

Delhi police also said that the accused was evading the judicial process. He was involved in various heinous crimes during this period.

The court also noted the submission that he also revealed the hideout of his associates. His associates were extorting money on his behalf.

Earlier, Deepak was remanded to 14 days of custody to the special cell on April 15 by the link court.

Advocate Virender Mual appeared for the accused and submitted that the safety and security of the accused be secured by taking him to medical examination in a SWAT van.

This case was registered in the police station Ali Pur. Later on, the investigation was transferred to a Special cell. In this case, a gang of Jitender alias Gogy was allegedly involved.Delhi police have arrested 14 accused and they are in judicial custody. Jitendra Gogy was shot dead by a rival gang in Rohini court in September 2021.

He was arrested by Delhi police after deportation from Mexico. The operation was jointly conducted by the FBI and Delhi police. He has been interrogated for 10 days in this case by the special cell.

Deepak Boxer is also an accused in an alleged murder case of builder Amit Gupta in the Burari Area in 2022. The case was registered at Burari police station.

A case was registered against Deepak Boxer and his gang on 16/03/2023 in the Police Station, Special Cell, under Passport Act. (ANI)

