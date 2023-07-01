New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday fixed July 7 for consideration on cognizance of the chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal noted the submission of Delhi police that a supplementary chargesheet is likely to be filed as Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and report on Call Detail Record (CDR) is awaited and it is likely to take up time.

Stating that it is a lengthy charge sheet and requires time to consider, the court has listed the matter on July 7.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet on June 15 against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other accused, Vinod Tomar in a case related to sexual harassment alleged by women wrestlers.

Delhi Police had also filed a cancellation report in a POCSO case against Singh in Patiala House Court of Delhi.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, says Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava on chargesheet in sexual harassment charges.

In the wrestlers matter, there were two FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of wrestlers' complaints.

One was registered under POCSO Act and a cancellation report has been filed in the case of minor wrestler. The second was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers in Rouse Avenue Court in the MP/MLA court.

In the Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed cancellation report citing lack of evidence on POCSO matter. Delhi Police, on June 15, filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against Singh. This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.

In both matters, Delhi Police officials said that in the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, they were filing a chargesheet for the offences under Sections 354, 354A , 354D IPC against accused Brij Bhushan and for offences under Sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the Rouse Avenue Court.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had recently told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

Wrestlers have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.

Protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters. (ANI)

