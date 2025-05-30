New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A Delhi court in Dwarka on Friday granted bail to individuals accused in an attempted murder case that left a victim critically injured.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on October 1, 2023, when three accused--Vishek, Aryan, and Ama allegedly attacked the complainants using iron pipes and wooden sticks.

The victims sustained serious injuries, with one, Anil, suffering a severe head injury that prevented him from testifying in court.

Advocate Ravi Drall, representing the accused, argued that they had been falsely implicated.

He claimed that the complainant and his friends were riding motorcycles while intoxicated when they met with an accident and sustained grievous injuries.

The complainants' medical reports confirmed their intoxication at the time.

Drall further pointed out that the investigating officer had failed to seek expert medical opinion on whether the injuries could have resulted from the alleged weapons.

Additionally, no weapons were recovered from the accused following their statements, and Drall contended that continued incarceration served no purpose.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, citing concerns that releasing the accused could result in witness intimidation and evidence tampering, particularly as key witness Anil had yet to be examined.

The complainant's counsel also raised the possibility of escalating disputes between both families in the village.

However, the court reviewed a medical report from April 2025, which indicated that Anil remained unable to speak or testify due to his injuries. Given this, the judge determined that the likelihood of Anil providing testimony was minimal.

Following a thorough review, the court granted bail to Aryan under strict conditions. He is required to submit his contact and residential details to authorities and notify them of any changes.

Additionally, he is strictly prohibited from contacting witnesses or interfering with evidence. Any violation of these conditions will result in the cancellation of his bail. (ANI)

