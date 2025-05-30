Mumbai, May 30: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) 2025 admit cards will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education today, Friday, May 30, 2025. Once available, candidates can download the Mega DSC admit card from the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

Candidates must sign in with their user ID and password to download their admit cards. Exam locations throughout the state will host the AP DSC 2025 exam from June 6 to July 6, 2025. Candidates must bring their admit cards to the exam location because they will not be permitted entry without them.

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – apdsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password in the required fields, then click Submit

Step 5: Your AP DSC 2025 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Carefully review all the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the admit card. Make sure to carry it to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

The goal of the AP DSC 2025 hiring campaign is to fill 16,347 positions. Out of the more than 5.6 lakh applications received this year, more than 3.5 lakh candidates have successfully registered for the test. Candidates must carefully check all the information on their hall ticket, which is an important exam document. This includes their name, photo, signature, exam date and time, and the address of the testing location. Applicants are encouraged to frequently visit the official website for the most recent information and updates.

