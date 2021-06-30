New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to seven accused in a case relating to north-east district violence, considering that accused persons cannot be incarcerated till the conclusion of the trial, which is likely to be delayed considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Sagir Ahmad, Naved Khan, Javed Khan, Arshad alias Sonu, Gulzar, Mohd. Imran and Chand Babu.

"Considering the nature of the case, all seven accused persons cannot be incarcerated till the conclusion of the trial, which will take a lot of time, and particularly considering the pandemic," the Court said.

"Considering the facts and circumstances, period of custody and on the issue of parity, the applications of all the seven accused persons, namely Sagir Ahmad, Naved Khan, Javed Khan, Arshad alias Sonu, Gulzar, Mohd. Imran and Chand Babu are allowed and they are admitted to bail."

The Court asked them to furnish personal bonds of sum of Rs.20,000 each with one local surety of the like amount.

The Court also imposed various conditions including that the applicants and accused persons shall not leave the jurisdiction of National-Capital Region (NCR) without prior permission of the court nor shall indulge in any kind of criminal activity.

The accused were also directed not to tamper with any evidence or contact any witnesses, attend the court on every date of hearing.

Immediately after their release, they shall intimate the concerned local SHO of their mobile number which they shall be used after their release, the Court further directed.

The case pertains primarily to the alleged murder of one man near Brahmpuri Main road in Delhi on February 24, 2020.

The Court noted that in the present case the charge sheet has been filed. (ANI)

