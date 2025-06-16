New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has allowed a plea of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri seeking interim custody parole for undergoing medical procedure regarding in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Walson was hearing Jatheri's application "for grant of interim custody parole for six hours to enable him to undergo urgent medical procedure related to in-vitro fertilisation treatment".

In an order dated June 9, the court noted that as per Jatheri's plea, he and his wife want to "protect their lineage by way of procreating their child in order to secure their family tree".

"The present application stands partly allowed and on June 14 between 6-7 AM, the treating doctors concerned from hospital shall visit the (Tihar) jail premises /authority where the applicant or accused (Jatheri) has been lodged and concerned doctors /team will collect the semen samples of the accused in the jail and, privacy must be maintained so that, sample can be collected easily," the court said.

It said that after collection, the sample should be handed over to the hospital representative under Jatheri's supervision so that it was sent to the hospital within one hour.

The court directed the jail superintendent and the investigating officer to cooperate in the medical procedure.

The court noted that according to a reply from AIIMS, "semen samples can be collected in Tihar Jail under the care of IVF team of Gurugram and transferred to IVF lab, where treatment of the wife of the accused is underway and semen samples have to be preserved within 60 minutes (after ejaculation)."

