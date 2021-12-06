New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A Delhi court has issued notice to a former secretary of Delhi Gymkhana Club on a complaint filed by the club seeking recovery of Rs 30 lakh from him.

The lawyer for the club said that Additional District Judge R L Meena was hearing a suit filed by the club seeking recovery from Col Ashish Khanna, for alleged unauthorized occupancy of a Cottage at the Club premises.

Khanna was appointed as the Secretary of the Club in April 2018 for three years and his services were terminated in August 2020.

The club, represented by advocate Namit Saxena, submitted that the cottage was to be used by Khanna in his official capacity as the secretary, which he had to surrender after his termination.

“However, Khanna did not vacate the cottage till July 2021 and did not adhere to the demand notices sent to him for paying the tariff,” the advocate said.

Saxena submitted that club was entitled to claim the cottage tariff from Khanna as he was in unauthorized occupancy of the cottage and even after multiple requests and demand notices, neither was the Cottage vacated nor was the tariff paid.

The court also noted that Khanna had earlier lodged a caveat in the matter.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed Khanna “to not intimidate the club” in a plea filed by him seeking quashing of an FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing against him for liquor misappropriation from the Club during the lockdown.

