New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter in 2021, calling him a "threat to other girls" and required to be kept out of society as long as possible.

Additional sessions judge Amit Sahrawat said the man needed to be dealt with an "iron hand" for the "monstrous act".

The court was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the convict punished for rape and under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

On July 7, the court said, "While sentencing the convict, it cannot be ignored that the convict has not only caused rape of the minor victim, rather he also caused her to continue her pregnancy for about 18 weeks."

The unbearable mental and physical trauma undergone by the survivor made his "misdeeds" beyond the scope of leniency, the order added.

"If the convict can commit such a heinous offence with a small child, with whom he is living as a family member, then he is a threat to society, and if he is given chance to be a part of society, then it shall amount to putting the minor girls around convict at risk, and therefore convict is required to be kept out of society as long as possible," the order read.

The court decided against death penalty saying the offence was not against society at large.

The man was ordered to remain behind bars for the "remainder of natural life".

The court also awarded Rs 16.5 lakh compensation to the survivor.

