New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday suspended the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against applicant Gopal Kanda, Gobind Kumar Goyal and Lakh Ram Goyal for six months till December 3, 2025.

They sought the cancellation/suspension of LOCs in a money laundering case linked to Supertech Ltd.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh suspended the LOCs opened against Gopal Goyal alias Gopal Kanda, Govind Kumar Goyal and Lakh Ram Goyal after hearing the submissions of their advocates and Special Public Prosecutor for Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Gopal Kanda, his brother Gobind Kumar Goyal and Son Lakh Ram Goyal had moved the application for cancellation/suspension of LOCs. This case is connected with Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta along with Mohd. Faizan appeared for the ED. They opposed the applications.

The ED filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Goyal brothers on January 17 this year.

It was stated that when Gopal Goyal was going to Singapore on November 2, 2023, he was stopped at Indira Gandhi International airport on the pretext of LOC opened against him by ED in this case.

It was stated that LOC is illegal and unwarranted, as the applicant joined and cooperated in the investigation. The court has yet to take cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint.

In another application, Gobind Goyal stated that the ED had opened LOC against his nephew Lakh Ram Goyal and brother Gopal Goyal.

In third application moved by Lakh Ram Goyal, it was stated that he had not been arrayed as accused in the complaint. He had joined and cooperated in the investigation by ED.

It is further stated that Lakh Ram was stopped at the airport on December 21, 2024, on the pretext of an LOC being opened against him. He was travelling from Goa to Bengaluru with his family.

This case is connected with Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd. A Prosecution complaint was filed on August 24, 2023.

The court noted that Patiala House court has already taken cognizance of prosecution complaint on September 26, 2023 and issued summons to Ram Kishor Arora, M/s Supertech Ltd. and others accused.

The court will consider the supplementary prosecution complaint against the Goyal brothers and arguments on the charge on June 6. (ANI)

