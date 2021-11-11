New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi has reported 40 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the Delhi government said on Thursday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.08 per cent, according to a data shared by the state health department.

Also Read | Life Insurance Plans That Provide Highly Competitive Premium Rates For Their Customers.

Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection while no deaths were reported for the 20th consecutive day, taking the tally of active cases to 367.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the Covid pandemic in April, May this year, claiming scores of lives and swamped hospitals with patients, causing a shortage of medical oxygen.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2021: Partial Lunar Eclipse to Be Visible From Parts Of Arunachal Pradesh And Assam on November 19.

The national capital, on April 20, clocked nearly 29,000 cases in a single day, taking the positivity rate to a record high of 36.2 per cent.

Since the pandemic began in Match 2020, a total of 14,40,270 Covid cases have been reported in Delhi, 14,14,812 people have recovered while 25,091 lost their lives to the deadly virus.

A total of 49,912 Covid tests were done during the last 24 hours.

Over 59,500 Covid vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours, out of which 19,676 people received their first dose, while 39,859 got their second shot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)