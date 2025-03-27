New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Delhi Crime Branch, has apprehended a Robber named Raj Kumar alias Raju, who was convicted for 20 years in a the case of murder, rape, and robbery in Bhajanpura, New Delhi. In this case, he killed five persons of a same family and raped a woman during robbery. He had been absconding since March 22, 2011.

Police Station Bhajanpura received information regarding a murder at Yamuna Vihar, Delhi, on July 6, 1996. Upon reaching the spot, five dead bodies--one male, two females, and two children--were found. PS Bhajanpura registered a case based on the statement of Suresh Sharma (husband of one of the deceased).

Also Read | Donald Trump Contrasts India's Aadhaar-EPIC Linking With Lax US Voter Identification.

During the investigation, six accused persons--Rajender alias Raju, Sunil, Raj Kumar alias Raju, Jai Kishan, Kawaljeet alias Kawal Singh, and Rajrani--were arrested in connection with the case. After interrogating the accused persons, it was revealed that they entered the house intending to commit robbery, suspecting that a large amount of cash was kept inside. When the occupants resisted, the accused killed all of them, raped one of the women in the house, looted valuables, and fled from the scene of crime. Subsequently, sections 376/392/397/120B/34 IPC were also added in the above case.

During the trial, the Court convicted four of the accused and sentenced them to 20 years of imprisonment. Two of the accused, Sunil and Jai Kishan, passed away during their sentence.

Also Read | Nithyananda Land Grab Scam in Bolivia: 'United States of Kailasa', Fictional County Founded by Rape Accused 'Godman', Dupes 3 Indigenous Tribes Into Signing Lease Agreements; 20 'Citizens' Deported After Allegations Surface.

As per the directions of senior officers, a drive was initiated by the Crime Branch to trace and apprehend parole jumpers. During the scrutiny of the provided list, one parole jumper, Raj Kumar alias Raju, resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was found to be absconding. He was granted 40 days of parole on March 22, 2011, on the grounds of his mother's illness, but he failed to surrender after the parole period and went into hiding.

Informers were briefed to gather intelligence leading to his arrest. After extensive manual surveillance in Hapur, UP, and Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, as well as technical assistance, the police team uncovered information that the accused was residing in Multan Nagar, Meerut, and working various labor jobs in the area.

To extract details about the accused, the police team posed as an Amazon delivery boy in Hapur. Eventually, a secret tip-off confirmed that the accused was indeed residing in Multan Nagar, Meerut. Acting on this intelligence, the raiding party successfully apprehended the fugitive from Meerut, UP. He has since been handed over to the jail authorities.

During interrogation, the accused, Raj Kumar alias Raj, disclosed that he was a permanent resident of Hapur, UP. From 1990 to 1996, he frequently travelled to Delhi's Sadar Bazar for work, where he was involved in manufacturing bags. In 1996, his friend and co-accused Rajender informed him that his cousin in Bhajanpura, Delhi, had recently sold a property for Rs 22 lakhs and was keeping the money at home. Rajender, along with Raj Kumar, Sunil, and Jai Kishan, planned to rob Rajender's cousin.

Upon reaching the house, they killed Rajender's cousin but found no money inside. They raped one of the women present in the house (the sister-in-law of the deceased) and then brutally murdered the entire family, including two children. In total, five people were killed on the spot. They then looted valuables from the house and fled.

A case was registered against them under (U/s 302/376/392/120B/34 IPC, PS Bhajanpura). The accused was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the Trial Court.

The fugitive has now been handed over to the jail authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)