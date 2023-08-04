New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi Air Customs has arrested a passenger coming from Dubai at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with 991.4 grams of gold worth Rs 51.72 lakh from 3 capsules concealed in his rectum, officials said.

According to the officials, the gold was seized under the Customs Act, of 1962 and further investigation into the matter is underway.

"On spot profiling, Air Customs at IGI Airport arrested a passenger who arrived from Dubai after 991.4 gms gold valued at Rs 51.72 lakhs was extracted from 3 capsules concealed in his rectum and seized under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are ongoing," officials informed.

Earlier on Sunday, customs officials seized 1329 g of gold paste worth Rs 81.6 lakh at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, informed the officials.

According to the officials, the passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act.

“Officers of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 1,329 g of gold paste concealed in pant pockets valued at Rs 81.6 lakh on 29.07. The passenger was travelling from Chennai to Hyderabad. The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act of 1962,”, the Hyderabad Customs officials informed. (ANI)

