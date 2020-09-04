New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus ran into the boundary wall of NITI Aayog building at Sansad Marg of the national capital on Thursday night.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for the treatment and the MLC test.

A probe into the matter is underway.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

