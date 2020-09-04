There are a few people from the industry you never want to see gone. Aadesh Srivastava was one such man. He began his career in 1994 with Aao Pyar Kareein and gave some of the most immortal songs. This was the time when listeners knew who exactly composed a song, who wrote it, and who are in it. Knowing things like that was seen as a mark of being smart and we are glad we belong from that era. Srivastava's music had a charm that was fresh, innovative, and effortless. He liked to create sounds that you can associate with immediately. The moment you hear his songs you get transported to that world, very rarely does any composer manage to give you such a surreal experience. That's exactly why we never wanted him to leave us but then God also needs good musicians.

We are thus left with his compositions to live by and cherish Aadesh Srivastava. Here's a list of 10 such unforgettable songs of the legendary composer.

Hathon mei aa gaya jo kal - Aao Pyaar Karein

Many remember this as a song where Saif Ali Khan was romancing a handkerchief but the reason it is etched in our memories, is the composition. Sweet, melodious, hopeful and romantic...

Kya ada kya jalwe tere, paro - Shastra

A very jumpy Suniel Shetty with hordes of men stalking a girl is all things 90s. But we remember this song for the foot-tapping track and not for the visuals.

Din dhal gaya hai - Dil Tera Deewana

The moment this track begins, you are lost in thoughts. We dare you to stop yourself from singing along! That was the magic of Srivastava...you just melt!

Kiska chehra - Tarkieb

A lilting Ghazal by Jagjit Singh with Tabu and Milind Soman romancing each other sounds like poetry in motion.

Bahut khoobsurat Ghazal likh raha hu - Shikari

While we wouldn't approve a man stalking us everywhere with sinister ideas and trying to woo us with a song, we would definitely like someone to write a Ghazal on us!

Ye Hawaaein - Bas Itna Khwaab Hai

Music was the only thing you recall of this Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji- Sushmita Sen film and that's all because of Srivastava's magic touch. This song works like a balm on your sores.

Shava shava - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Who doesn't love this quirky class divide mashup from the movie with too many people? We all have danced on it!

Mein yahan tu wahan - Baghban

We all cried when Bachchan phoned Hema Malini to tell him how he misses her. We still cry!

Suno na suno na - Chalte Chalte

The beautiful use of tabla and other instruments makes you hear this on loop!

Mora piya - Raajneeti

A fusion of classical music with western arrangements makes it such a soothing hear.

So which one of it is your favourite Aadesh Srivastava track?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).