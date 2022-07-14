New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Delhi University on Thursday suspended an associate professor of College of Vocational Studies for allegedly "sexually harassing" several female teachers, sources said.

The decision came after the governing body of the college recommended his suspension in a meeting on Wednesday.

The suspension of Manmohan Bhasin was approved by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, sources privy to the matter said.

However, Bhasin said he has not received any such suspension letter. "I have not received any suspension letter as of now, so I have nothing to comment about it," Bhasin said when PTI contacted him.

An associate professor at College of Vocational Studies (CVS) said that there have been multiple cases of sexual harassment against Bhasin.

The governing body constituted an internal complaints committee after three female teachers -- one from Ramjas College and two of CVS -- had filed sexual harassment cases against him, said the professor who did not wish to be named.

"He started interfering with the investigation of the cases and was also abusing and misbehaving with the teaching and non-teaching staff. That is why the governing body decided to suspend him," the professor said.

On June 25, the governing body of the CVS censured Bhasin and debarred him from holding any administrative position in the college till further order.

"His (Bhasin's) explanation has been found dissatisfactory, the misconduct committed by him stands established. As resolved by the Governing Body of the college, the minor penalty of censure is hereby imposed on Manmohan Singh Bhasin. You are also debarred from holding any administrative position in the college till further order," a notice by the college read.

"Manmohan Singh Bhasin is further advised to desist himself from such activities in future and observe Code of Professional Ethics of Teachers in his conduct," it added.

In March, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to Vice-Chancellor Singh regarding a complaint lodged by a teacher of CVS, accusing two of her colleagues of intimidation, harassment and abuse. The NCW had asked the V-C to send an action taken report at the earliest.

