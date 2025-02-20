New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating over 65 people by making false promises of doubling their investments within a year, officials said on Thursday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police said that the accused, Inderjeet Singh (55), defrauded people of approximately 80 lakh.

Also Read | JAC Board Paper Leak: Jharkhand's 10th Board Science Paper Leaked, Exam To Be Cancelled.

"The accused, a resident of Mahendra Park in Jahangirpuri, was allegedly running a large-scale Ponzi scheme. A case was registered at the EOW Police Station, based on a complaint by Manmeet Singh, who alleged that the accused induced him to invest in fraudulent schemes under a private firm," Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amrutha Gugloth said in a statement.

Police said that the investigation revealed that Inderjeet misappropriated funds by issuing fraudulent receipts and later absconded when victims sought their returns.

Also Read | Pi Coin Price: Cryptocurrency Goes Live After 2-Year Wait, Know How To Own It.

EOW officials found that Inderjeet used a classic Ponzi scheme model, where early investors were paid using money from new investors to build trust. Encouraged by initial payouts, victims introduced their relatives to the scheme, further expanding the fraud.

Inderjeet was arrested on February 15, and his police custody was obtained for further investigation.

"Teams are probing the extent of misappropriated funds and whether more victims are involved," said the Additional CP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)