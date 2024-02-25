New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) BRS leader K Kavitha has asked the CBI to withdraw the notice issued to her under Section 41-A of CrPC summoning her for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

She was asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters here on Monday.

In a letter to the CBI, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the notice to appear at the probe agency's headquarters should be put in abeyance in the light of her pressing onerous engagements coupled with the necessity of her personal presence in the state while the parliamentary elections are underway.

"I may request you to firstly revoke or withdraw the subject notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A CrPC while not being aware or conscious of the earlier notice sent under Section 160 CrPC," she said.

A notice under Section 41A of CrPC is issued to a person against whom a "reasonable suspicion" exists that the person had committed a cognizable offence. Section 160 of the CrPC pertains to summoning a witness.

Kavita said the notice under Section 41A CrPC was in complete contrast to the earlier notice under Section 160 of CrPC which was issued to her on December 2, 2022, and which already stands complied with.

"There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances you have now resorted to Section 41A CrPC," she said.

The CBI earlier recorded her statement in December 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

