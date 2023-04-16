New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Union Territory government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday morning.

Also Read | German Lawmakers Divided as Last Nuclear Plants Close.

During his visit to the CBI office, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also accompany him to the CBI office.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Shot Dead While Being Taken for Medical in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

According to sources, Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party chief Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday.

"If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest," Delhi Chief Minister said on Saturday, a day after CBI summoned him for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "Tomorrow, they (CBI) have called me and I will definitely go. If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest... If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

Later, taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said appropriate cases will be filed against Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate officials for "perjury and producing false evidence in courts.

"We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," he tweeted.

Kejriwal also claimed that he knew he would be next in line to be summoned by the CBI since the day he spoke against corruption in the Delhi assembly.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise case.

Sisodia was arrested by ED and CBI in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their account books to evade detection, the probe agencies said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)