New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday. Areas including Vasant Kunj, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, and Minto Bridge are experiencing intense showers. Waterlogging was reported at Panchkuian Marg due to continuous rainfall in the National Capital since early morning.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing traffic to a standstill near AIIMS. Slow vehicular movement and congestion are seen near the Barapullah bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital. Many areas in Delhi are waterlogged after the torrential downpour.

Also Read | West Champaran Shocker: Youth Engages in Sex With Minor Fiancee in Bihar, Records Video of Act and Circulates on Social Media; FIR Registered.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's forecast predicts a "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, Delhi will experience rain with thunderstorms till August 12.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for three districts on August 11 and 12 and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2025: Amit Shah Extends Greetings to Nation, Says 'Festival Dedicated to Unbreakable Bond of Love and Trust'.

The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data.

The IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35 per cent above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall.

From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65 per cent above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than usual. Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)