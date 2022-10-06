New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night.

"The fire was declared of a medium category. A total of 28 fire tenders are engaged. Fire is now under control and confined to the top floors," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua.

Delhi Fire Service received information on a fire that broke out in Gandhi Nagar market at 5:36 pm on Wednesday. (ANI)

