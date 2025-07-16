New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Two people were killed while two were injured after a massive fire broke out at a building in the Old Govindpura area in Jagatpuri of Shahdara district.

The incident broke out in the late hours of Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, confirmed the death of two people in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Tanveer and Nusrat, while the injured have been identified as Faizal and Aasif.

DCP Gautam said, "A fire broke out in a house at Band Gali, Old Govindpura. A call was received at approximately 8:46 p.m. regarding the fire incident. Six people were rescued safely. Four people were sent to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, out of which two were declared dead. The deceased are identified as Tanveer and Nusrat. The injured, identified as Faizal and Aasif, are under treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway."

The Delhi Fire Services stated that a total of nine fire tenders had arrived at the spot.

Fire Officer Deepak Hooda stated that four people were rescued and taken to the hospital.

"We received a call that a fire has broken out. We have rescued people, and 4 have been taken to the hospital. The doctors will declare if there is any casualty. 6 fire tenders are present at the spot...We received the call around 8:45 pm...We got to hear about 2 casualties. However, the CMO will declare the number of casualties..." Hooda said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

More details awaited. (ANI)

