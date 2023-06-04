New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Madarsa in Delhi's Jagatpuri on Sunday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Madarsa in New Brijpuri, 17 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (See Pics).

A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of incident.

Fire official also said that a fireman got injured due to a LPG cylinder blast at site.

Also Read | Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Giant Seaweed Mass Threatens Florida Coastline, Says Study.

As per officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)