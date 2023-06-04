New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at Maulana Azad Medical College's old boy's hostel in the national capital on Sunday morning, officials said.

"A fire call has been received about the hostel fire in Maulana Azad Medical College on Sunday morning at 6:09 am," the official said.

The fire was extinguished and no causality or injury to anyone has been reported, they said.

Moreover, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. (ANI)

