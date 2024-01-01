New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a triple-storey building in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Service Department officials said that the fire was extinguished within an hour and that no injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

According to officials, 10 fire tenders were used to douse the fire.

"We received the call at around 12.20 am. A total of 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused within an hour," Janakpuri Fire Station Officer Amit Kumar said.

"There has been no casualty," he added.

The exact cause behind the fire was not clear.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

