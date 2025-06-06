New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in one of the rooms of the Revenue Building in ITO here on Friday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire was reported at around 10 am from room no. 238 on the second floor of the building, it said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the flames were brought under control, it added.

