New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plywood shop in New Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area early on Wednesday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Service said that the fire has been brought under control there were no casualties and no person sustained injuries.

Rajendra Atwal, Division Officer, Delhi Fire Service, said that 21 fire vehicles were rushed to the site.

“We got the call at 4:07 am, at present 21 fire vehicles are working at the spot. The fire is now under control but it will take time to douse it completely as plywood is involved which has high fire load. There are cracks erupted in the building too. The MCD will assess it further,” said Atwal.

“No casualty or injury has been reported because the shop was closed,” the official said.

According to the owner of the shop the fire broke out at 3.30 am today.

"I received a phone call from my brother 15 minutes after the fire broke out. I was asleep. The fire started somewhere in the shop's rear. We asked the police for help and firefighters soon arrived to douse the blaze,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of nine persons suffered injuries when a fire broke out at a factory based in Mayapuri in Delhi in the early hours today, officials said.

As per officials, the fire call was received at 2:05 am today. On getting information, a total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control.The fire broke out on the ground floor of the factory where sofa springs are packed. The fire started in the packing box of the sofa springs, officials said.

Officials said that those injured are mostly factory workers and that they were receiving treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Earlier, in a similar accident, a fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on July 30.

However, there was no loss of life or injuries reported in the blaze, officials said. (ANI)

