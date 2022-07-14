New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A fire broke out in the wee hours of Thursday in a room on the second floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Delhi's Paharganj.

Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident.

Also Read | EMM Negative: Gujarat Man Identified With India’s First And World’s Tenth Unique Blood Group.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rescued 10 persons from the second and third floor of the hotel.

"Fire broke out at around 4 am today in a room on the 2nd floor of Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj. Total four fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far, DFS rescued 10 persons from the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hotel," said Delhi Fire Service.

Also Read | Meet Ashish Sharma, a YouTuber Who Has Helped People Learn About and Lead the Cryptocurrency Sector.

No injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)