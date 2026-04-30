India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out in Tri Nagar Godown, Brought Under Control; No Casualties Reported

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A fire broke out in a godown in the Tri Nagar area near Keshav Puram in Delhi late on Wednesday night, officials said.

Fire Officer Praveen Kumar said that information about the blaze was received around 10:35 pm.

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"We recieved information around 10.35 pm that a fire has broken out in a godown at street number 7, Tri Nagar, Jai Mata Market, near Keshav Puram chowk. Our five-fire units have reached here... Five fire units were deployed here. We saw loudspeakers and some plastic materials like speakers and humidifier-type materials in the godown. We have doused the fire in time. It is now under control... No casualties have been reported", he said.

According to officials, the godown stored loudspeakers and plastic materials, including speaker equipment and humidifier-type items.

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Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 28, A fire broke out on the third floor of a building in the Chuna Mandi area of Paharganj in Delhi, officials said.

The incident, occurring in a densely packed area, saw local police and firefighters responding to rescue residents trapped on the upper floors.

Police personnel and fire tenders were deployed to evacuate occupants. No casualties have been reported yet in this recent incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)