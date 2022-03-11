New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Five members of a gang who had robbed Rs 91 lakh from cash collection agents here have been arrested from Punjab, police said on Friday.

They are members of the notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang.

Police said a case was registered at the DBG Road Police Station on the statement of an agent, who said that on Monday, when he along with his colleague were returning after collecting the cash from Kucha Ghasi Ram in Chandni Chowk, were robbed at gun point by some people.

The perpetrators kicked their scooty and looted Rs 91 lakh cash at the Faiz Road intersection on the New Rohtak Road, a senior officer said, adding that the accused also used pepper spray on the agents.

Narender (27), Naseeb (27), Vicky (30), Sagar (24) and Deepak Sharma (24), all residents of Rohtak in Haryana, have been arrested, police said.

During investigation of the case, it was found that there were five to six people in three vehicles and one of them was following the cash collection agents from Karol Bagh, they said.

Following a tip-off, it was learnt that the perpetrators were from the Sonu Dariyapur gang and Narender and Naseeb were identified, police said.

Their mobile phone numbers were traced and the devices were found to be were switched off. However, the trace indicated they were enroute to Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Police tracked and followed them on the GT Road and after around 300 kilometers, all the accused persons were nabbed from Rajpura in Punjab, the officer said.

During their interrogation, it was learnt that they had taken a flat on rent in Paschim Vihar as per plans to execute the robbery, police said.

Narender, Vicky, Sagar and Naseeb were previously involved in murder cases. They had also planned to rob businessmen in Karol Bagh, they said.

Police have seized a scooty, a bike, a pistol and Rs 39 lakh cash.

