New Delhi, March 11: If you write to the Prime Minister of India, would you expect him to reply? Anurag Ramola, a student of Class 11 from Dehradun, not just received an acknowledgement from the Prime Minister's Office but also a letter of appreciation from him.

Anurag had written to the Prime Minister praising him for his views on topics of national interest. He said that he drew inspiration from Modi to not lose patience even during adversity, to move forward towards his goal with hard work and sincerity and to take everyone along with him.

Modi, who keeps boosting the country's young generation, especially students, through his periodic dialogues with them, either through 'Mann Ki Baat', 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' or personal dialogues, replied to Anurag saying: "Your ideological maturity is reflected in your words in the letter and the theme chosen for the painting 'Amrit Mahotsav of India's Independence'. PM Narendra Modi Explains Reason For India's Neutrality in Russia-Ukraine War.

"I am glad that you have developed an understanding of issues related to national interest since adolescence and you are aware of your role in the development of the country as a responsible citizen."

While appreciating the contribution of all the countrymen in the making of a self-reliant India, the Prime Minister said: "In this Amrit Kaal of independence, the country is moving ahead with the power of collective strength and with the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas'. The contribution of our younger generation is going to be crucial in building a strong and prosperous India in the years to come."

Anurag had earlier been awarded the 2021 Prime Minister's National Children's Award for Art and Culture. Wishing the student a successful future, Modi expressed confidence that he would continue to move forward in life with creativity and well deserved success, a release from the PMO said.

However, the best gift for Anurag is that his painting has been uploaded on the Narendra Modi app and website narendramodi.in to inspire other children like him.

