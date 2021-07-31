New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Five people were apprehended for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man when he tried to prevent them from robbing him, police said on Saturday.

Three men -- Ajay (22), Aslam Ali (21) and Mukesh (21) -- have been arrested and two juveniles detained, they said.

Two of the men are habitual offenders and they have been involved in several cases, including that of robbery, theft and snatching, police said.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Shahdara area on July 29.

The victim, Jitender Yadav, was surrounded by the five people when he was walking towards a metro station. They attacked to rob him but when he resisted their robbery bid, they severely injured him, police said.

Yadav was taken to the BJRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “Our team analysed footage from CCTV cameras from around the place of incident, and on the basis of local intelligence, identified the accused persons.”

“Raids were conducted at several locations based on local intelligence and technical surveillance. They were finally arrested on Saturday,” she said.

Police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Those involved in the incident often strangled their targets to suffocate them, they said.

During odd hours, they robbed people to arrange money to pay for their drug addiction. They intimidated people by showing knives, police said.

Police claimed they have recovered robbed cash of Rs 4,300 while efforts are being made to recover Yadav's mobile phone.

