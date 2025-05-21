New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport were put on halt or diverted due to inclement weather conditions.

"Many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport from various airports have been put on halt or diverted due to weather conditions," said airport sources.

In a post on X earlier on Wednesday, Air India and Delhi Aiport issued an advisory for passengers stating that rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to and from Delhi this evening.

"Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening," said Air India.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, flight operations may be impacted at Delhi airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all the stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said on X.

IndiGo also issued an advisory and said, "Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata. While we always strive to operate as per schedule, we hope you understand that weather disruptions are beyond our control."

"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as waterlogging and slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," it said.

A press statement from IndiGo also informed that a flight operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm, following the established protocol and landing safely in Srinagar.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their well-being and comfort. The aircraft will be released post-necessary inspection and maintenance," it said.

After several days of scorching heat, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, several part of Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden change in weather on Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds hit several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas, bringing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, along with light rainfall during the next one hour.

"Cloudmass entering into North Delhi is likely to move south-southeastwards across Delhi, causing a dust storm and strong winds 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph with light rainfall during the next one hour," the IMD said in its advisory.

Some parts of Delhi-NCR also witnessed dust-laden winds and reduced visibility, impacting road traffic.

The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Karnal.

The IMD also stated that very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during the next six to seven days.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area will likely form over the East Central Arabian Sea off the North Karnataka-Goa coasts during the next 12 hours. As IMD predicted, it will likely move northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours.

The weather agency also issued a series of warnings for fishermen across various coastal regions of India due to rough sea conditions. (ANI)

