New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A day after the Kejriwal government announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families, the Delhi Congress said the compensation was "too little".

The party demanded that the Delhi government forms a high-level committee to assess the losses of the flood-hit people here.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said, "The Rs 10,000 compensation announced by the Kejriwal government is too little for those affected."

"We demand that the Delhi government constitutes a high-level committee to survey the extent of losses suffered by the people, including traders and farmers, and announce adequate cash compensation for them," Chaudhary said.

He further alleged that the road connecting the Yamuna Bazar area with ISBT and Kashmere Gate was choked with garbage and dead animals were also reportedly found in the stretch.

