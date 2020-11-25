New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi's "first" fully automated stack parking with a capacity of 136 vehicles was inaugurated by Union minister RK Singh and Lt Governor Anil Baijal near the Green Park Metro station on Wednesday.

Singh congratulated the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for coming up with the new age parking system and expressed confidence that the tower parking project will contain pollution in the area.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar Blocks Airlifting of Corona Warrior From Madhya Pradesh to Chennai For Lung Transplant, He Dies of COVID-19.

South Delhi commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the 39.50-metre tower parking was constructed on an 878 square metre plot with a cost of Rs 18.20 crore.

There is an automated ticket dispenser with a boom barrier at the entry and exit of the parking and the charges will be as per SDMC notified rates of Rs 20 per hour, Rs 100 for 24 hours, and monthly day pass of Rs 1,200 and day-night for Rs 2,000, the commissioner said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Negative Test Report Not Mandatory For Flight Crew in Maharashtra.

He said the multilevel parking comprised four towers, each having 17 levels. Each tower could hold a total of 34 vehicles, including eight SUVs and 26 sedans.

The facility can accommodate 136 vehicles -- 32 SUVs and 104 sedans.

"The SDMC has constructed the first automated multilevel tower car parking facility in Delhi-NCR," according to a statement issued by the corporation.

Baijal said the vertical parking facility is most appropriate in the congested markets and populated colonies as it requires just 1.50 square metre space to park a car in comparison to 30 square metre required in conventional parking.

He said all three municipal corporations in the city should come up with effective parking area management to deal with the parking problem in their jurisdiction.

South Delhi mayor Anamika said the tower parking will control pollution and also minimise quarrels over parking of vehicles. The possibilities to use the facade of tower parking for advertising is also being explored, she said.

The multilevel parking is also equipped with a public waiting area, babysitting room and washrooms, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)