Bhopal, November 25: Severe cyclonic storm Nivar dashed last hopes to save the life of a young doctor in Madhya Pradesh. Dr Shubham Upadhyay, who treated patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), died after getting infected almost a month after battling the virus. The virus has severely affected Dr Shubham Upadhyay's lungs and a transplant was his only hope. However, due to the cyclone Nivar, authorities couldn't shift him to Chennai. Cyclone Nivar: Flight Operations at Chennai Airport to Remain Suspended for 12 Hours.

Dr Upadhyay, a contract doctor in Bundelkhand Medical College, had tested positive for coronavirus on October 28. He was a corona warrior and had treated patients with COVID-19 infection. On November 10, his condition worsened and he was shifted to Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal. "96 per cent of his lungs got infected due to the virus at the time of admission and a lung transplant was the only way to save him," Dr Ajay Goenka told NDTV.

He needed a lung transplant. Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava informed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the condition of the 30-year-old doctor. Chouhan directed officials to sanction the required amount for Dr Upadhyay's treatment. But, he couldn't be airlifted to Chennai owing to the expected landfall of the cyclone Nivar. The young doctor later succumbed to COVID-19. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' Which Is Expected to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Today.

In view of cyclone Nivar, aircraft operations at Chennai airport will remain suspended 7 am on November 26, The cyclone is very likely to move west northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during Wednesday midnight and early hours on Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).