New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Delhi government is considering a proposal to make water bills a mandatory document for property registration, said sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, the government is considering Delhi Jal Board (DJB) reforms, and the water bill may become mandatory for property registration in Delhi.

Sources said that currently, there are around 29 lakh registered water connections in Delhi, which is significantly lower than the actual number of households.

In unauthorised colonies, many residents use water without formal connections, leading to revenue loss for the DJB.

DJB reports around 50-52% "Non-Revenue Water" (NRW), meaning more than half of the treated water generates no income due to theft, leakage, or unbilled usage.

According to sources, the Delhi Jal Board is currently considering this proposal.

In May, a survey conducted by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) across all 70 constituencies of the National Capital uncovered significant disparities in water supply. Some areas faced severe shortages while others received more than their actual needs, prompting Water Minister Parvesh Verma to order immediate rationalisation to ensure equitable distribution.

The data shows that many parts of Delhi are struggling for every drop of water, while others receive a surplus. For instance, Karawal Nagar, with a population of 5 lakh, currently gets only 4.7 million gallons per day (MGD), translating to 42.73 litres per capita per day, against a demand of 25 MGD. Burari, with 9 lakh residents, receives 12.5 MGD (63.14 litres per capita), far below its demand of 45 MGD. Badli, home to 5.5 lakh people, gets 6.5 MGD, or 53.73 litres per capita, while its demand stands at 17 MGD.

"These disparities will be addressed by rationalising the water supply strictly based on population," said Minister Verma.

He added, "No politics over water will be entertained. The aim is to meet the water demand and ensure every household receives an adequate supply, especially during this scorching heat."

To further address the water crisis and deter illegal practices, the Delhi government introduced GPS-enabled water tankers on April 20. These tankers, monitored through an IT dashboard at DJB headquarters, aim to promote transparency and prevent water theft or leakages by enabling real-time tracking.

The government's efforts reflect a commitment to streamline water distribution and eliminate the tanker mafia, ensuring that Delhi's residents get reliable and fair access to water. (ANI)

