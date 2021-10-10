New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Delhi government will start spraying free bio-decomposer solution in Delhi from tomorrow as part of efforts to reduce air pollution.

The process will start from Fatehpur Jat village of Narela. This time the target has been set for smelting stubble in more than 4200 acres.

With the aim to stop stubble burning leading to air pollution, the Delhi government in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa developed a bio-decomposer capsule.

These capsules can be converted into a solution to be sprayed on crop stubble in the farmlands.

The Delhi government has made a committee of 25 members to reach out to farmers and execute the drive.

The farmers only need to fill forms and the government will spray the bio-decomposer solution on their field for free.

On September 24, CM Kejriwal started the process of preparing bio-de-composer solution. (ANI)

