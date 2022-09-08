New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has begun preparations for the spraying of bio-decomposer in the city farms to prevent stubble burning, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

A meeting was held with the higher officials of the development department, the revenue department and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) regarding the free bio-decomposer spraying, he added.

Rai said the bio-decomposer will be sprayed for free by the government in all the Basmati and non-Basmati paddy fields in Delhi and orders have been issued to the agriculture department to get the forms filled by farmers at the earliest.

"Along with this, a training programme will also be organised in the Delhi Secretariat on Friday regarding the spraying of the free bio-decomposer, during which officials of the development department, the revenue department and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) will also be present," the minister said.

Orders have been issued by the city government to conduct an awareness campaign among farmers regarding the spraying of the bio-decomposer.

"All the departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 15 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, under which the environment department will prepare a joint action plan," Rai said.

