New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Recovering gradually from the impact of the Covid pandemic, the Delhi government has managed to collect Rs 28,573 crore as GST and VAT in 2021-22 that is over 35 percent higher as compared to the last fiscal, officials said on Thursday.

The goods and services tax (GST) and value added tax (VAT) collection of Delhi in 2020-21 was Rs 18,572 crore due to the disruption of economic activities caused by Covid-related restrictions, they said.

In comparison to 2019-20, the GST and VAT collection in 2020-21 had registered a negative growth of 19.53 per cent. The government had collected Rs 25,715 crore as GST and VAT in 2019-20, said a tax official.

"The growth in GST and VAT is indicative of recovery and a sign that the collection target in 2022-23 will be achieved," he said.

The GST has several slabs for different goods and services. In Delhi, VAT is imposed on petroleum products and liquor.

The Delhi government has estimated a total receipt of Rs 75,800 crore in the budget for 2022-23 of which the total tax collection has been pegged at Rs 47,700 crore.

The GST and VAT collection is estimated to be Rs 31,200 crore, which is 65.5 per cent of the tax revenue. Other components of tax revenue include excise, stamp and registration fee and taxes on motor vehicles.

