New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi LG, VK Saxena, on Thursday, has approved the creation of 4002 posts of Doctors and Medical/Para-medical staff in four government hospitals, on the recommendation of the Delhi government.

These posts, including those of Surgeons, Resident Doctors, Specialists, Staff Nurses, Nursing Attendants, Technicians, Para-medical Staff, Administrative Officers, clerical and security staff, were necessitated following an increase of 1515 beds in these hospitals, namely Guru Gobind Singh Hospital at Raghubir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital at Dakshinpuri, Sant Durbal Nath Ji Trauma Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri and Dada Dev Maitri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya at Dwarka, according to an official press note.

Post creation will enhance patient care and Service Enhancement, Reduce Doctor's burden, Streamline Recruitment and overall improved functioning of Government Hospitals. As these four hospitals are located in different parts of the Capital, this will also reduce the burden on major government hospitals such as GTB, Lok Nayak, GB Pant, and other government hospitals in Central Delhi.

The Health Department of GNCTD proposed creating various categories of posts in these Government Hospitals, where new blocks had been constructed and additional beds operationalised, but there was no provision for additional manpower to support the increased capacity. After vetting by the Administrative Reforms Department and the Finance Department, GNCTD, the Lt. Governor approved the proposal to create 4002 posts, of which 3031 will be filled through permanent recruitment, and the remaining 971 will be outsourced.

A total of 1,737 posts have been created at the Sant Durbal Nath Ji Trauma Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where a 362-bedded new Trauma Block was operationalised and inaugurated on September 17, 2025. Similarly, 666 additional posts have been created at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital to support the expansion of 400 beds. Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where 472 new beds have been added, will get an additional 1491 posts, while at Dada Dev Maitri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, 520 additional posts have created to meet the requirement for 281 additional bed capacity in the coming days. Creation of these 4002 additional posts will incur financial implications of approximately Rs. 408 Cr., for which the Government has already made ample provision.

According to the release, despite a significant increase in bed capacity, these hospitals were unable to become fully operational due to the inaction and lack of foresight of the then AAP Government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, which failed to increase manpower to meet requirements.

The same applies to 24 under-construction hospitals initiated during the AAP Government, which are mired in corruption and controversy. While a majority of these hospitals have experienced significant delays and substantial cost increases in recent years, the AAP Government has also failed to create additional posts for them, the release stated.

Notably, an inquiry into the delays and cost overruns is already underway. The Health Department has, however, clarified that no inquiry is contemplated against the four hospitals, where these additional posts have been created. (ANI)

